RISE graduates 5 women

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Five women and their loved ones gathered at 38th Avenue Baptist Church Thursday night to celebrate their graduation from the RISE Program in Hattiesburg.
RISE’s mission is to educate, encourage and empower its graduates.
People who enroll into RISE come from all walks of life. The program was designed to equip people with tools necessary to take the next step in what they want to pursue.
We spoke to a graduate who described how she felt finishing the program.
“It feels like God has brought me through something that I thought I absolutely was not going to be able to finish and complete on my own," said Janie Colleen Hilton.
Patricia Butler, another graduate of RISE, said the love and support encouraged her to finish.
“When I walked through the door, they made me feel so welcomed and they came and embraced me like very personal," Butler said. “Its not just an everybody thing, they made me feel special as everybody else.”
She said she feels like she walked away with a wealth of knowledge.
“The program is just awesome," Butler said. “You know they talked about the computers of course and the Bible study and Christ’s intervention different things that I learned, and I really loved about this program.”
Butler said the program without a doubt met her expectations.
“You come in expecting and you leave out believing and receiving what you came in expecting from this program,” Butler said.
The staff, mentors and volunteers played a big role in helping the graduates accomplish a milestone. And for that, Hilton said she’s appreciative.
“It’s not something you have to do. Its something they wanted to do and that’s a big deal for me,” said Hilton.
