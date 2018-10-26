Public hearing held for Arnold Line Water complaints

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Mississippi Public Service Commission held a public hearing regarding complaints against the Arnold Line Water Association on Thursday night at the Forrest County Chancery Building.
The hearing, held by Southern District Commissioner Sam Britton, is part of the PSC’s investigation into customer complaints. The goal was to hear customers' issues with the water association and how the issues will be resolved.
Some customers at the hearing said they were having trouble paying their water bills and are receiving late notices when they have paid on time. Others said their water has been cut off as early as 7 a.m., while some said they have not had any issues.
More than 100 people signed a petition to hold a vote on whether to keep or remove the Arnold Line Water Association Board of Directors.
Arnold Line President C.R. Dixon declined to comment on the hearing tonight.
The PSC initially opened an investigation into the water association in October 2016, largely because the Arnold Line Water Association’s policy requiring bills or account numbers in order to make payment, a practice that is prohibited by state law, according to the PSC. The association eventually agreed to no longer enforce the policy.
The case was reopened in June 2018 after ongoing complaints from customers regarding service issues.
