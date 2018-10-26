Pine Belt football postseason qualifiers clearing up

(WDAM) - An old coaching adage says that the next game on the schedule is the most important game and that one should never look past the next game.
But with the high school playoffs looming here in Mississippi, what the heck, let’s take a peek at what’s at stake Friday for Class 2A, Class 3A and Class 4A programs, as far as postseason in-or-outs.
While we’re at it, we might as well as take a longer look in the crystal ball for Class 1A, Class 5A and Class 6A schools, who have two regular-season games left.
So, without further ado, a look at how the postseason appears to be shaping up in the Pine Belt:
Friday’s showdown between Lumberton (8-1, 4-0) and Stringer (9-1, 4-0) will determine the top of the region, with the winner securing the region’s top spot and the loser finishing as runner-up. Both would host first-round games when the Class 1A playoffs open two weeks from Friday.
Resurrection Catholic (6-3, 3-2) has locked up a playoff spot, and would be the No. 3 with a win over East Marion (4-5, 2-2) on Nov. 2.
East Marion has the inside track for the region’s fourth playoff spot. One win in the next two games assures a postseason spot, and if it beats Mt. Olive (1-9, 1-4) Friday and Resurrection on Nov. 2, it would vault into the No. 3 position.
The door remains slightly ajar for Sacred Heart (1-8, 1-3), but the Crusaders have to win their final two games against Salem (1-8, 0-4) Friday and Stringer on Nov. 2 while having East Marion lose twice (the Eagles hold the head-to-head tiebreaker).
All four postseason-bound teams are determined.
Taylorsville, the defending Class 2A state champion, is the region’s No. 1, while Enterprise is No, 4.
Friday’s Bay Springs-Heidelberg game will determine the No. 2 and No. 3 slots, with the winner Friday hosting a first-round game and the loser going on the road to open the playoffs.
With one game to go, the four postseason participants from the region have been settled.
No. 1 Collins and No. 2 Richton are locked in and will host games in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs starting Nov. 2.
Friday’s North Forrest-Perry Central clash will determine which team is the No. 3 seed and which is No. 4, but both will be on the road for the first round.
The top two seeds will be determined Friday, when Columbia visits Seminary. The winner wins the region with the loser as runner-up, though both will host in the Nov. 2 opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Jefferson Davis County, the defending Class 3A state champion, is locked in at No. 3.
Friday’s game between Tylertown and West Marion is a win-or-go-home scenario, with the winner grabbing the region’s fourth playoff slot.
Even though the four postseaon representatives have been decided, this one was a headache inducer, with no fewer than five scenarios possible in terms of pecking order depending on Friday night’s outcomes between Poplarville-Lawrence County and Greene County-Sumrall.
Regardless of the outcomes, Poplarville will host a first-round playoff game because the Hornets can finish no worse than the region’s No. 2.
The only other team that can win the region is Lawrence County, but in the weird twists and turns, it has to win (which means beating Poplarville Friday) or else it will be on the road as the region’s No. 3 or No. 4 seed. Lawrence County cannot finish at No. 2.
Neither Greene County nor Purvis can win the region, but scenarios exist where either could finish No. 2 and host an opening round postseason game.
For that to happen for Sumrall, Poplarville must win and the Bobcats have to beat Greene County by 10 or more points.
With two games to go, one would need an IBM mainframe to work out potential tiebreakers and who could end up slotted where.
But with two games to go, Laurel (6-3, 5-0) has clinched a playoff spot and sits in the catbird’s seat in the region race, though it very well could come down to the final week of the regular season before a region champion is declared.
After that, the other two playoff teams, as well as the region’s pecking order, will be up for grabs over the next two weekends.
With two games left, five teams have between one and three region losses, including West Jones (7-2, 4-1), Natchez (6-3, 3-2), Brookhaven (6-3, 3-2), South Jones (5-5, 2-3) and North Pike (3-6, 2-3), while even Forest Hill (2-8, 1-4) could, maybe, be in the conversation if it wins its final two games.
Hattiesburg (9-0, 5-0), the Class 5A state runner-up, has clinched a playoff spot. The Tigers can finish no worse than two region losses and have wins over every team that can finish with no worse than two losses.
If the season ended today, Hattiesburg would be first, Picayune (6-3, 4-1) second, Stone (3-5, 3-2) third and Gautier (6-3, 3-2) fourth.
But Gautier has two tough games left with Picayune and Wayne County (5-4, 2-3). Stone has a tricky game with Pearl River Central (3-6, 2-3), while Picayune has a tough end-of-season dance card with Gautier and PRC.
According to the standings, Hattiesburg has the easiest ending, facing the bottom two teams in the region, at Long Beach (3-6, 1-4) and West Harrison (2-7, 0-5).
Pearl (7-2, 5-0), Brandon (9-1, 5-0) and Oak Grove (7-2, 4-1) have clinched playoff spots with two games left to play.
Petal (3-6, 2-3), which started the season 1-6, stands in fourth place, and with wins over George County (3-7, 2-3) and Terry (5-5, 1-4) would clinch the region’s final playoff spot.
