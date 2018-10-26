PGA Tour rookie leads at Sanderson Farms Championship

Cameron Champ shoots 65 in Round 1

By Waverly McCarthy and Rachel Richlinski | October 25, 2018 at 10:52 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 2:48 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -It was a cold, rainy day for round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship, but those conditions didn’t seem to bother California native and former Texas A&M Aggie Cameron Champ.

There are still a few groups that need to finish up in the morning before round 2 starts, but the PGA Tour Rookie is the expected leader entering Round 2 after taking charge in round one, shooting seven under 65.

The second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship begins tomorrow at 7:15 AM.

