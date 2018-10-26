7 on the Road: Mitchell Farms

“Here at the farm, we have Tiny Town, which we built as a play area for all the kids to play on," Jo Lynn said. "We got two big jumping pillows, we got slides, rope swings. We built a new corn barn, which has a loft in it. It’s just a huge box of corn that the kids get to slide down in. We got train rides, a gem mine. We also have our three old log houses that are filled with antiques that are my mother-in-law’s museums. They have a lot of her ark work in them. So we offer something for every age.”