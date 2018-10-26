7 on the Road: Mitchell Farms

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - Tucked away in the woods east of Collins is Mitchell Farms. A hidden gem where you can kick off your shoes and run in bare feet. So what is the history of the farm?
“The farm began back in 1960 when Dennis and Elda bought this property and began farming here," said co-owner Jo Lynn Mitchell. "Though the years, we’ve grown different crops, we’re very deversified.”
And this is a real working farm too. They grow everything from corn, wheat, soybeans to pumpkins.
So how did they get into the agritourism business? Well, Jo Lynn actually got that started.
“Well, we started doing the agritourism back in 2006," Jo Lynn said. "We invited local school kids to come out here to choose a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch and do the corn maze, and it just took off from there.”
So how do they design the maze?
“We have a five acre corn maze, it’s actually cut into shaped into an ear of corn this year," she said. "We use GPS to help get our design and we cut it with a zero turn lawn mower.”
And if a corn maze isn’t your thing, don’t worry, because they have something for everyone.
“Here at the farm, we have Tiny Town, which we built as a play area for all the kids to play on," Jo Lynn said. "We got two big jumping pillows, we got slides, rope swings. We built a new corn barn, which has a loft in it. It’s just a huge box of corn that the kids get to slide down in. We got train rides, a gem mine. We also have our three old log houses that are filled with antiques that are my mother-in-law’s museums. They have a lot of her ark work in them. So we offer something for every age.”
The farm is open to the public on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the second week of November.
