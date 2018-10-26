Metro Crime Stoppers introduces new tip line

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Metro Crime Stoppers has a new way that you can submit a tip anonymously from a computer or mobile device.
Diane James, executive director of Metro Crime Stoppers, recommends citizens use the app whenever they see crime or suspicious activity.
“What we do at Crime Stoppers, we take anonymous tips, no name, identity attached,” said James.
The anonymous tip line called P3 can be found in the Apple or Android app store on your phone or on the computer at P3tips.com/drill.aspx.
“Its very important, people are scared right now, they are scared of retaliation and we also offer money as an incentive," James said. “If something happens and you don’t remember right away, you can log on to P3 and fill in that information.”
To speak with a detective and download your tip anonymously, all you have to do is download the app.
The new app will ask the tipper for information regarding the crime or suspicious activity that you know details about. It also will give you an identification number that will be used in replace of your name.
Metro Crime Stoppers will use the identification number to reward incentives if the tip leads to an arrest. Incentives usually are anywhere from $250-$1,000.
Details for any anonymous tip includes who, what, where, when and how you know about the crime.
“We’re encouraging citizens as soon as they see a crime go on P3 and get your ID number and send us that information,” said James.
If you see anything suspicious, Metro Crime Stoppers encourages you to keep this number, (601) 582-7867 and the P3 app nearby.
