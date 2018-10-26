MDOC lifts lockdown for regional corrections centers

MDOC lifts lockdown for regional corrections centers
The Mississippi Department of Corrections has ended the lockdown for inmates held at the 15 regional corrections centers across the state. (Mississippi Department of Corrections)
By Chris Thies | October 26, 2018 at 12:27 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 12:30 PM

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections has ended the lockdown for inmates held at the 15 regional corrections centers across the state.

However, the lockdown is still in effect for Mississippi state-run and state-owned prisons.

The following facilities are still locked down:

  • Central Mississippi Correctional Facility
  • Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman
  • South Mississippi Correctional Institution
  • East Mississippi Correctional Facility
  • Wilkinson County Correctional Facility
  • Marshall County Correctional Facility

MDOC announced the statewide lockdown Tuesday after what the agency called a “statewide incident.” No further details have been released on the “incident,” but MDOC said the investigation is ongoing.

LOCKDOWN UPDATE Movement is no longer restricted for state inmates at the regional facilities. Therefore, visitation,...

Posted by Mississippi Department of Corrections on Friday, October 26, 2018

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.