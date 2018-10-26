MDOC lifts lockdown for regional corrections centers

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections has ended the lockdown for inmates held at the 15 regional corrections centers across the state.
However, the lockdown is still in effect for Mississippi state-run and state-owned prisons.
The following facilities are still locked down:
- Central Mississippi Correctional Facility
- Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman
- South Mississippi Correctional Institution
- East Mississippi Correctional Facility
- Wilkinson County Correctional Facility
- Marshall County Correctional Facility
MDOC announced the statewide lockdown Tuesday after what the agency called a “statewide incident.” No further details have been released on the “incident,” but MDOC said the investigation is ongoing.
