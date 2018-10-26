Google reveals 48 employees fired for sexual harassment

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2011 file photo, Google Senior Vice President of Mobile, Andy Rubin, holds up a Google Android phone running on an Intel chip at the Intel Developer Forum in San Francisco. Google says it has fired 48 employees for sexual harassment during the past two years and sent them away without a severance package. The surprise disclosure came Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 in an email Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent to employees after The New York Times reported that the company had dismissed Andy Rubin the executive in charge of its Android software for sexual misconduct in 2014 and is still paying him a $90 million package.(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma) (AP)