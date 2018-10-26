GOOD NEWS: Covington County girl prepares for international Taekwondo championship

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Covington County girl breaks barriers and represents her hometown on an international level. At just 12-years-old, she is a second-degree black belt. In your good news, we meet a Pine Belt girl who has her eyes set on competing in the 2024 Olympics.
Zoe Williams is tough, but it takes more than that to reach the level of success she has.
“If you start with it, keep going with it. Don’t stop,” Williams said.
“Self-confidence, self-respect, anything you ask this girl to do, she is going to do,” said Marlena Myers, program director at Impact America Martial Arts.
She’s a sweet girl, at the same time, a force to be reckoned with. She started studying Taekwondo a long time ago.
“My grandmother put me in it when I was about five years old, and I just took off with it,” Williams said.
" She will come in here about two or three nights a week and work hard," Myers said.
She’s humble but has skills. Williams took home the national championship in her age division for four years and made the international championship for the second time this year.
“I was nervous at first, but when you get in the ring, the nervousness goes away,” Williams said.
“It’s kind of a small town. When we go national, our people from this small-town shine,” Myers said.
Right now, Williams works on patterns and prepares to spar (her favorite part of Taekwondo,) in England to represent America.
Last year she brought home four medals from Scotland.
Williams shows us all after kicking down one goal, you must keep sparring and make new ones.
“I hope it takes me to the Olympics, because I’ve always wanted to get there,” Williams said.
