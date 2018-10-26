Court orders resentencing on assault conviction

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -A Michigan man convicted and sentenced to five years on a simple assault charge in 2016 will be back in Forrest County Circuit Court for resentencing.
The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Julian Hawkins had been indicted under the clause of a law that no longer existed and sentenced under guidelines that should not have been applied.
“…because Hawkins was improperly sentenced under a subsection not properly
charged in his indictment, we vacate his sentence and remand the case for resentencing,” Thursday’s opinion read.
Hawkins also asked that the Court consider a claim of ineffective assistance of counsel, particularly the absense of “experts” that he argued could have aided his case.
But the Court declined, saying said claim “cannot be determined without facts outside the record of this Court, and, instead, upheld his simple assault conviction “and we allow him to assert this claim (of ineffectual counsel) through a petition for post-conviction relief.”
Hawkins, a resident at the time of Ann Arbor, Mich., had come to Lumberton to visit his father and other family.
According to testimony, the Navy veteran had lost a younger brother and “was going through issues.” Testimony said that during his stay, he would talk to himself, knock on the walls and generally, “act out.”
On Nov. 15, 2016, he went to spend the night at his grandfather’s nearby house, but was found early the next morning in his skivvies banging on the door of the neighbor’s house.
An ambulance was summoned and Hawkins was taken to Forrest General Hospital, which he proceeded to try and leave several times. Once, he tried to drive away in an ambulance. Another time, he tried to get the keys to a police car.
A drug test turned up only marijuana in his system, but Hawkins’ behavior continued to run erratically wild, and he eventually was taken to Pine Grove Behavioral Health Center.
While there, he jumped a barrier at the nurse’s station, wrapped a towel around a nurse’s neck and began choking her, according to testimony. Eight people were needed to restrain him, and at some point he began biting, including biting another nurse twice.
After being arrested, Hawkins eventually was indicted on two counts of simple assault on “medical personnel.”
After being found guilty on one of the two charges, Circuit Court Judge Robert Helfrich sentenced Hawkins to five years and a $2,500 fine.
Hawkins appealed on the insufficient counsel argument, but the Court while reviewing the file, discovered that not only had the defendant been indicted under a clause that had been rewritten out of existence in 2012, he had been sentenced to a harsher sentence because of guidelines that didn’t apply.
The Court found that guidelines used applied to “emergency” medical personnel, and should not have been used in this instance. The actual guideline called for a sentence of up to six months and a fine of $1,000.
There was no indication in the opinion when Hawkins would return to court for resentencing.
