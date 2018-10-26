A British beer thief looks just like David Schwimmer so the actor is clearing his name

(CNN) – A thief caught on surveillance video looks so much like David Schwimmer, the actor himself felt the need to provide an alibi.
The theft took place last month in the British city of Blackpool. Police posted an image of the suspect from CCTV.
Immediately, people noticed the suspect's striking resemblance to the character "Ross" from the show "Friends."
The original post generated more than 100,000 comments and had been shared more than 65,000 times before it was taken down.
It got the attention of the actor himself. Schwimmer posted a spoof video of himself re-enacting the incident.
“Officers, I swear it wasn’t me. As you can see, I was in New York," Schwimmer wrote in the video’s caption. "To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation. #ItWasntMe”
Blackpool police got in on the joke, too. They tweeted that they had investigated and could confirm that Schwimmer was in the United States that day.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.