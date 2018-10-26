Billionaire donates $500,000 to McDaniel super PAC

“Momentum is swinging in Chris McDaniel’s favor and we are very grateful to the Mercer family for their significant donation to make sure the only conservative in the race crosses that finish line next month to become Mississippi’s next Senator. Mississippians do not want a Hillary Clinton voter representing them in DC. They don’t want someone who is in favor of increasing foreign worker visas so they can take the jobs of Mississippians. They don’t want someone who uses campaign funds to donate to her child’s school and buy a personal car.”