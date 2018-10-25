Thursday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! Rain is coming down this morning across the Pine Belt with temps in the low 60s. The rain will be with us all day long here across the Pine Belt. Nothing bad, just rain showers. Highs today will be in the upper 60s. Temps this evening will be in the mid 60s with rain likely. The rain will come to an end overnight with Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s.