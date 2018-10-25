Stringer and Lumberton meet for Region 4-1A title

LUMBERTON, MS (WDAM) - It tends to be a big ball game every year Stringer and Lumberton line it up – the 2018 edition should be no different.
Lumberton escaped Stringer with a 30-25 win last season. The Panthers (8-1) host the Red Devils (9-1) on Friday night for the Region 4-1A crown.
“I think both sides’ kids are going to play hard,” said Stringer head coach John Brown. “These kids have grown up the past couple years. We took some on the chin a couple years ago, last year was a closer ball game. I expect this one to be just as close.”
“It’s that time of the year,” said Lumberton head coach Zach Jones. “That means both of us had good seasons if this is a big ball game for us. [The] last three years it’s actually been for the division championship. There’s a lot on the line Friday night.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.