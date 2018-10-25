PSC charges telemarketers $2 million for no-call violations

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley has charged 6 different telemarketers in the violation of Mississippi’s no-call law. The investigation found that 336 calls were made from these companies to Mississippians.
If these companies did violate the no-call law they could be charged a $5,000 fine for each call, which would total over $2 million in total.
Of the calls, Commissioner Presley said, “We are committed to charging every, single predatory telemarketer that violates the No-Call law. Mississippians deserve to have their privacy protected. This action sends a message to these companies and others that if you invade the privacy of our citizens, the PSC is coming after you,”.
Mississippians are encouraged to download PSC app that allows citizens to report calls to the PSC. You can find the app by searching “PSC no-call” in the app store. To register a landline phone you can click here, or call Commissioner Presley at 1-800-637-7722.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.