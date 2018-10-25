Program helps Mississippians with disabilities find employment

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - One program is giving South Mississippians with disabilities the tools they need to succeed in the workforce.
Clients with Ability Works put their names into the employment pool at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College hospitality career fair. Ability Works connects people with disabilities to companies by offering hand-on training, classes, and real-time experience.
The program falls under the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services (MDRS), serving an average of 2,000 people of diverse backgrounds each year.
“Some of us are deaf, some of us are challenged or some of us have nerve or emotional issues, so they’re helping folks with those kinds of disabilities," said Angelina Gonzalez, an Ability Works client.
Ability Works aims to help clients become more independent through finding fulfilling work.
The program partners with companies that are seeking employees, acting as a liaison when needed. “When a client tells us what their career goal is, we can go to the busness and help them meet that criteria,” Jen Schaefer, communications director at MDRS.
While job hunting can be difficult in general, many stress that people with disabilities should not be seen as being at a disadvantage. “I do not think that if you have a disability, that you are different from anybody else. It just means that you are special in your own way," client Brendon Barnes stated.
“Because if someone has a disability, that might be something in their way, but they’ve already gotten past it enough to come up to you and ask for the job," Brian Tootcman added. “Life puts a road block in front of you, you just have to jump over to say you finally conquered it.”
