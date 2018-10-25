Petal to host 8th Fall Festival on Saturday

PETAL, MS (WDAM) - The City of Petal is getting ready to welcome lots of visitors to its annual Fall Festival. It will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. at Hinton Park.
The event will feature 100 vendors, activities for children and a car show, which will benefit Shop with a Cop. Live music begins at 5 p.m. and the headline act this year is singer Dylan Scott.
“The purpose of the festival is to draw people to Petal, not only for the people here in Petal to take part, but to have people who normally don’t come to Petal have a chance to come here, see what else we have to offer while they’re here, hopefully come back and shop and spend money,” said Hal Marx, Mayor of Petal.
This will be the eighth year for the event.
