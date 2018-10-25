JC running back named MACJC ‘Player of Week'

ELLISVILLE,, MS (WDAM) - Jones College freshman running back Kalyn Grandberry earned Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College “Offensive Player of the Week” honors for his performance against Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
Grandberry ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries to help the seventh-ranked Bobcats clinch a second consecutive South Division championship with a 28-23 victory over the 15th-ranked Wolves.
Grandberry native, scored on run of 6 yards and 77 yards.
The Memphis, Tenn., native, ranks first in the state in rushing yards (1,056 yards) and yards rushing per game (132.1 yards per game). Grandberry stands second among National Junior College Athletic Association rushers in rushing yards and is tied for fifth nationally in yards per game.
His eight rushing touchdowns are tied for 10th among NJCAA players.
The Bobcats (7-1, 5-0 South Division) will wrap up regular-season play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday when they visit East Central Community College (4-4, 3-2)
JC will host the North Division No. 2 team on Nov. 3 in semifinals of the MACJC state championships. The winner of Thursday night’s Itawamba and Northwest Mississippi community colleges will earn the North No. 2 slot.
