JC deputy honored for domestic violence response

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - Deputy Shannon Koss of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, was one of nine officers honored Thursday by Attorney General Jim Hood and the AG’s Bureau of Victim Assistance.
Koss, the JCSO’s Victim Advocate, and the other eight officers were honored in observance of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Each was nominated for their actions during a domestic violence situation in their respective communities.
“Domestic violence calls are some of the most dangerous calls to which our law enforcement respond,” Hood said during a luncheon with the award winners.
“Unfortunately, domestic violence is a problem in Mississippi, and we’ve lost too many people to it, including officers. This recognition is a small way for our staff to let these deserving officers know that we appreciate their commitment to protecting our families and communities.”
Hood formed the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office of Domestic Violence Unit in 2006.
For more information, advocacy and referral to local resources, please call the Bureau of Victim Assistance at 1-800-829-6766.
