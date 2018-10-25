Isaiah Woullard gaining confidence in freshman season at Ole Miss

“I think [Woullard’s] a lot more confident,” said Ole Miss running backs coach Derrick Nix, a former Southern Miss standout. “You can see he has more of a determined style of running. He doesn’t know how many carries he’ll get or how many plays so he’s making the most of 'em. Catching the ball out of the backfield well, when asked upon to protect, he’s doing a good job there as well. He just needs more opportunities to show what he can do but he’s been really solid.”