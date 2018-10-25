Isaiah Woullard gaining confidence in freshman season at Ole Miss

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - "It’s a dream come true.”
The words of Isaiah Woullard on the day he signed with Ole Miss football, back in February of 2017.
The PCS grad turned his dreams into reality and has turned 35 carries into 166 yards and three touchdowns in his freshman season.
“I think [Woullard’s] a lot more confident,” said Ole Miss running backs coach Derrick Nix, a former Southern Miss standout. “You can see he has more of a determined style of running. He doesn’t know how many carries he’ll get or how many plays so he’s making the most of 'em. Catching the ball out of the backfield well, when asked upon to protect, he’s doing a good job there as well. He just needs more opportunities to show what he can do but he’s been really solid.”
