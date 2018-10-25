2 injured in 2-vehicle accident on Oloh Road

A two-vehicle accident this morning on Oloh Road sent two Lamar County women to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Sgt. Rickey Lee, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office traffic division, said the accident took place shortly before 8 a.m. in a steady rain .
While trying to negotiate a curve, one vehicle lost control and struck the oncoming vehicle, Lee said.
One driver had just dropped children off at school while the other was headed to school. Only one person was in each vehicle, Lee said
Inclement weather has led to past issues on that stretch of road, Lee said.
“If you can tell, we have a lot of accidents on this road and the curve is bad,” Lee said. “If you happen to look in some of these ditches, you’ll see a lot of bumpers and things of that nature from just bad weather causing wrecks.”
Both drivers were transported to Forrest General Hospital, Lee said.
