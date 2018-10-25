Hattiesburg hosts annual SWAT competition

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Dozens of officers from five Pine Belt law enforcement agencies have been participating in an annual SWAT competition in Hattiesburg.
The third annual South Mississippi SWAT competition brought together officers from Hattiesburg and Petal police departments, along with officers from Forrest, Jones and Lamar counties.
They were tested in a number of exercises.
Participants hoped to win, but they also wanted to improve teamwork among the departments.
“It’s so important that we train together in case there is an issue, we can react, we know how the other team members are going to react and perform,” said Danny Rigel, sheriff of Lamar County.
“If something happens in Lamar County, Forrest County, Hattiesburg, we’re going to go help them no matter what (and) they’re going to come help us,” said Leonard Fuller, chief of the Petal Police Department.
“All the exercises they’re doing here today are very intense, they’re a high-stress effort and it just puts us in a better position for when we need to be ready to go,” said Alex Hodge, Jones County sheriff.
Next year, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department will host the event.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.