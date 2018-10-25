Forrest County student prepares for ACT

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Kerigan Wade is a senior at North Forrest High school and is currently preparing for the ACT test on Saturday.
The ACT assessment is a curriculum- and standards-based educational planning tool that assesses students' academic readiness for college, according to the Mississippi Department of Education.
The ACT is administered to all Mississippi students classified as 11th grade students during the academic year. Ungraded students whose birthdays link them to the cohort of students identified as juniors will also be included.
“My first thought is just focus,” said Kerigan.
At North Forrest High School they are preparing students for the test in classrooms. ACT prep teacher Malia Triggs said that there is one key to success.
“The number one key to success is them understanding the ACT and how much it means to them," said Triggs.
“I had issues with the reading section, I was just like ‘Oh my God,’ I have to understand this,” said Kerigan.
Triggs advises all students to look into the test and be fully prepared.
“We always tell our students here at North Forrest, as soon as you get into the ninth grade, you need to start thinking about your future and part of your future is your ACT score," said Triggs.
“Eat a very good breakfast, go in with a bottle of water to enjoy your snack and spend some time talking to your friends to relax,” she said.
Kerigan talked about the things that she is deciding to change this time for her upcoming test.
“This time I’m going to try to go to bed early, approximately nine or ten,” Kerigan said.
Kerigan has been accepted into several colleges. She hopes that the ACT score can help her gain scholarships for her future undergraduate career in college.
To find out the nearby testing sites and test dates and register for the ACT, visit ACT.org.
