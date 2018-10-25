District at Midtown brings economic impact to Hub City

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The District at Midtown in Hattiesburg has continued to grow and develop since its opening about six months ago. Business has been booming lately because of football games across the street at the University of Southern Mississippi.
“Everything has been good. Things have really picked up since USM has gotten back in and football season as people become aware that we are here,” Taj Stewart, owner of Southern Kernals Gourmet Popcorn.
“It’s always action packed, but we would always like to invite others to come," said Justin Harris, co-owner of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.
The District at Midtown have been creating an eccentric vibe for the Hub City, and more businesses are expected to open.
“We opened in February of this year and we opened with a bang,” Harris said. “Things have been really good. We have a lot of patio space between the multiple tenants and it’s sort of a spot where you can park in one spot and move between the shops, the retail, the restaurants.”
Hotel Indigo opened its doors back in July, proving to be another hot spot in the new development.
“Business has been great," said Kelsey Barrett, director of sales at Hotel Indigo. "As I was saying about USM, football season has been huge for us. We are so conveniently located to the district and campus, so all of our guests are able to sleep here and then walk across to campus.”
Members from the Hattiesburg Area Development Partnership said The District at Midtown is bringing in a huge economic impact for the city. Midtown business owners and managers said so far, the customer base has been great.
“Our parking situation has gotten better and there is a lot of traffic in and out of here,”Harris said.
“It’s great. The parking lot is packed out," Stewart added "We get a lot of people from USM, the hospitals. The different restaurants, just go sample them out. It’s been really good.”
The newest addition to the district is Orange Theory Fitness. It’s expected to open in the coming weeks.
