Bookmaker opens sports lounge in Devils hockey arena

Anthony Verderese, left, the assistant manager of the sports book at the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City N.J., waits for Bill Johnstone to make a soccer bet on Thursday Oct. 25, 2018, moments after the Tropicana became the seventh Atlantic City, N.J., casino to offer sports betting. The Tropicana sports book opened on the same day that bookmaker William Hill was to open a sports lounge in the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, where the NHL's New Jersey Devils play, aimed at fans with mobile phone betting accounts. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) (Wayne Parry)