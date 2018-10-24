Wednesday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! It's a little cool this morning as start as we start out in the upper 40s to low 50s. This afternoon is going to be partly cloudy with highs topping out into the low 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temps in the mid 60s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the mid 50s.
Rain will move in overnight and stay with us all day long on Thursday. That will keep our highs down into the mid 60s for tomorrow.
We'll clear out for your Friday with highs in the mid 60s.
We'll be sunny into next weekend with highs low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
A cold front looks to come in on Monday which will bring another shot of cold air in here. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid 40s.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.