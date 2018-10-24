Southern Miss rushes for season-high in UTSA win

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Southern Miss entered Saturday’s contest with UTSA ranked last in the Conference USA in rushing – averaging less than 100 yards per game.
The Golden Eagles left “The Rock” after a season-high 218 yards on the ground, which resulted in a 27-17 win over the Roadrunners.
USM’s personnel certainly had something to do with the change – sophomores Paul Gainer Jr. and Bryce Foxworth made their first career starts on the Eagles’ offensive line.
However, offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson credits Southern Miss’ approach in practice and effort.
“Our line did a good job Saturday,” “I think Trivenskey [Mosley] and Steven [Anderson] ran the ball really well. Again, we’ve got good backs and we’ve got good linemen. We’ve created some competition up front.”
“There is a level of competition... you can lose your job if you don’t do it. The other thing is is when you get an opportunity, you’ve got to hang onto it. And that’s the only way you get people to lock in and buy in. They gotta know that this train’s going to move without me, too.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.