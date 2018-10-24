The Situation gets more time to report to prison in tax case

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2018, file photo, Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino leaves federal court with his fiancee Lauren Pesce after his sentencing in Newark, N.J. A federal judge in New Jersey ruled Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, that the “Jersey Shore” star will now have until Jan. 15 to report to prison. But it’s still not clear where he'll be incarcerated. (Aristide Economopoulos/NJ Advance Media via AP, File) (Aristide Economopoulos)