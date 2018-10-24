Player of the Week - Sacred Heart’s Garrett Crowder

“These kids come out and work every week, just like everybody else,” said Sacred Heart head coach Lonny Schraeder. “They get out here and they work. They haven't lost their competitive spirit. They want to get out there and win. They come out here and practice hard every week. I'm just happy for them that we got a win." "Great victory,” said Sacred Heart senior Garrett Crowder. “We all enjoyed it because it was our senior night, first win of the season. That really picked us back up cause things started to look kind of down. Our offensive line did a great job blocking and doing their job to help me run the ball better. We had the receivers doing a good job, everybody just worked together really well."