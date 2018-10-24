Player of the Week - Sacred Heart’s Garrett Crowder

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - It’s been a tough go for Sacred Heart (1-8) in 2018, but the Crusaders showed resilience on Friday by pulling out a 45-42 win over Mount Olive.
“These kids come out and work every week, just like everybody else,” said Sacred Heart head coach Lonny Schraeder. “They get out here and they work. They haven't lost their competitive spirit. They want to get out there and win. They come out here and practice hard every week. I'm just happy for them that we got a win." "Great victory,” said Sacred Heart senior Garrett Crowder. “We all enjoyed it because it was our senior night, first win of the season. That really picked us back up cause things started to look kind of down. Our offensive line did a great job blocking and doing their job to help me run the ball better. We had the receivers doing a good job, everybody just worked together really well."
Sacred Heart’s resolve starts with its senior leaders like Garrett Crowder – who wouldn’t leave the field if he could help it.
Crowder is known for his defense, recording 17 tackles on Friday. However, it was his 142 yards rushing and three scores that led the Crusaders to their first win.
“Being here at Sacred Heart, I’ve been in a lot of different positions,” Crowder said. “I’ve gone from offensive and defensive line to running back and linebacker. I’ve been pretty much all over the field but safety.”
“Whatever we need him to do, he’ll step in there and do it,” Schraeder said. “He’s played literally every position on the offensive line, he’s played defense. He does it all and he’s a great kid.”
The swiss-army knife of Sacred Heart said his favorite positions are running back and linebacker. Defense may be Crowder’s true calling – he leads the Crusaders in tackles (100) for the second straight year.
Every tackle from here on out seems to hold more weight as his high school football career comes to a close.
“It’s weird thinking I don’t have a whole lot more after this,” Crowder said. “It makes me want to play a little bit harder. Gives you more of a drive, more of a joy in practice, getting the most out of it.”
“We’re going to miss him,” Schraeder said. “We’re going to miss his leadership. He plays with just such great effort all the time. You forget a lot of things about the kids, but you remember effort. That’s what I’ll always remember about Garrett is his relentless effort.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.