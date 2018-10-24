Man charged with killing state trooper beaten in jail

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - An attorney for a Mississippi man charged with killing a state trooper says the man was beaten in jail.
Jamie Franks represents 43-year-old Troy Anthony Eaton of Rienzi. Franks tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that Eaton was beaten in the Tippah County jail days after the Sept. 30 shooting.
FBI spokesman Brett Carr says the bureau is “aware” of the incident and seeks to determine if civil rights violations were committed.
A capital murder charge against Eaton says he shot off-duty Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Josh Smith knowing Smith was acting as a trooper. Eaton says he acted in self-defense.
Franks says Eaton was treated with staples around one eye and moved to Marshall County for safety. He remains jailed without bail.
Tippah County officials aren’t immediately commenting.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)