Latest polling shows likelihood of Senate special election runoff

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Senate candidates are shaking hands, touring and traveling all over the state as the election is now two weeks away. The latest NBC/ Marist Poll falls in line with what most have expected from the start, a likely runoff in the Senate special election. It shows Cindy Hyde-Smith with the advantage over Mike Espy. Hyde-Smith with 38 percent and Espy with 29. Chris McDaniel has 15 percent of the support according to this poll and Tobey Bartee bringing in two percent.