Ivanka Trump coming to Mississippi to discuss early childhood education

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, will be in Mississippi this week.
Ivanka will be participating in an early childhood education and workforce training panel in Gulfport on Thursday.
Governor Phil Bryant took to Twitter to say how excited he is to have her in Mississippi.
Ivanka replied, saying she is excited to be returning to the Magnolia State.
Governor Bryant also released a statement.
“Expanding quality early childhood education and preparing the Mississippi workforce for the jobs of tomorrow has been a priority of mine since taking office. Ivanka Trump and I share this priority," Governor Bryant said in the statement. “Her commitment to helping others has led us to work together on issues spanning from education to criminal justice reform.”
Bryant continued his statement and said,
“As we began to tackle early childhood issues, we put a focus on the entire family unit, moving away from individual silos and fragmented systems. This approach has proven effective over the last few years in helping Mississippians succeed in the classroom and the workplace. My office has been working with Ivanka on the well-being and education of young children since President Trump took office. She has strongly supported our efforts since day one, and I am very excited to have her in Mississippi this week to discuss our innovative approach for educating our children in their most formative years.”
