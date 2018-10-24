City of Hattiesburg releases paving schedule

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced additional paving projects for fall 2018 on Wednesday.
“These added street projects afford the city an opportunity to meet some immediate paving needs before the end of 2018,” Mayor Toby Barker said in a news release. “We are grateful to the Hattiesburg City Council for unanimously approving an increased paving budget for Fiscal Year 2019, as it will put us in a solid position to make further road improvements next spring and summer.”
The projects were determined based on requests from City Council members and neighborhood associations through around 30 town hall meetings hosted by Barker’s office, acording to the city.
The city said the cost of the paving projects is projected just under $500,000 and the schedules may vary depending on weather conditions.
The following streets are expected to be paved this fall:
- Ward 1: Nugget Court
- Ward 2: Gordon Street
- Ward 3: Richburg Road
- Ward 4: N 19th Avenue (Hardy to Quinn)
- Ward 5: Hope Drive and Dossett Avenue
You can find a full list of streets that have been paved since June 2017 at hattiesburgms.com/paving.
