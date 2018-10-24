Brian Dozier joins short list of USM products to play in World Series

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The list of former Golden Eagles to have played in a World Series is short.
Bubba Phillips was the first to do so in 1959 with the Chicago White Sox. Jim “Peanuts” Davenport appeared in the 1962 World Series with the San Francisco Giants. Chad Bradford pitches for the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2008 World Series.
Brian Dozier is the most recent Southern Miss product to play in the Fall Classic.
The second baseman led off for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox in game one of the 2018 Series. Dozer went 0-for-2 with a walk and run scored as the Dodgers fell to the Red Sox 8-4. Game two is Wednesday at 7:09 CT in Boston.
Dozer was traded to Los Angeles midseason after spending the first six seasons with Minnesota. A journey that began in Fulton and continued in Hattiesburg has culminated to the biggest stage in baseball.
“His work ethic’s off the chart,” said former USM baseball coach Corky Palmer. “He led by example the way he handled himself, the way he lived his life. Players gravitated around him.” “He just had that competitive fire about him,” said Brian Long, who coached Dozier at Itawamba Agricultural High School. “You could just tell pretty early that he was going to be pretty special.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.