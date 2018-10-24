Board of supervisors to host Forrest County Clean Up Day

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Residents of Forrest County will have an opportunity this weekend to get rid of unwanted junk and clutter.
There will be collection sites set up across the county from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Forrest County Clean Up Day.
Items accepted at the drop-off sites include used tires, electronics, yard waste, scrap metal and appliances. Workers will be on hand to help unload for those who need assistance.
The collection sites will not accept hazardous waste, chemicals or building materials.
Below is a list of drop-off sites in each district:
- District 1: Dixie Satellite Barn (11 Dixie Barn Road)
- District 2: Glendale Community Center (451 Monroe Road) and Pitts Road Rubbish Landfill (123 Pitts Road)
- District 3: Barrontown Satellite Barn (695 Herrington Road) and Sunrise Community Soccer Fields (376 Sunrise Road)
- District 4: McLaurin Satellite Barn (308 Carter Road)
- District 5: Carnes Community center (1193 Carnes Road) and Brooklyn Satellite Barn (2169 Carnes Road)
The clean up day is sponsored by the Forrest County Board of Supervisors through a grant from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.
