Woman wanted in Laurel shooting in custody

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The suspect accused of shooting a man and woman Monday night in Laurel is now in custody.
Capt. Tommy Cox, with the Laurel Police Department, said Tara Ducksworth, 30, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of aggravated assault.
Ducksworth is accused of shooting two people on Yale Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Both victims were treated for injuries South Central Regional Medical Center.
Cox said Ducksworth will have her initial court appearance Wednesday.
