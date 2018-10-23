Woman wanted after 2 injured in Laurel shooting

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Laurel police are searching for a woman wanted in a Monday night shooting that injured two people.
Laurel Police Captain Tommy Cox said in a news release that officers responded to the shooting in the 3800 block of Yale Avenue and found two victims, a man and woman, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Tara Ducksworth, 30, is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault, according to LPD. Ducksworth may be driving a black Nissan Sentra with a tag on the front that says “Boss Lady.”
Cox said the two victims were transported to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment.
If you have any information regarding the crime or Ducksworth’s whereabouts, please contact LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
