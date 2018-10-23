USM’s Hopson looking for improvement from Golden Eagles

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Do not misunderstand: Even if he could, University of Southern Mississippi football coach Jay Hopson was not about to throw back his Golden Eagles’ 27-17 victory over visiting University of Texas-San Antonio.
But Hopson also made it clear that he was not satisfied with what the Golden Eagles did in snapping a two-game losing streak.
“It was a good game, but we want our running game, our passing game, our gap integrity, we want everything to be better,” Hopson said Monday during his weekly news conference. “That’s my big journey. I want to see us get better every week.”
USM (3-3, 2-1 Conference USA) did much right Saturday night at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
Freshman Trivenskey Mosley (career-high 142 yards) and sophomore Steven Anderson (51 yards, touchdown) sparked a ground game that netted a season-high 218 rushing yards.
Sophomore quarterback Jack Abraham completed 84.8 percent of his passes for 269 yards, and he also ran for 28 yards and a score.
All told, the Golden Eagles put up 487 yards total offense to the Roadrunners’ 174 total yards.
But after Abraham’s 2-yard touchdown run at the 13:31 mark of the third quarter, the Golden Eagles would not score again.
Over the game’s final 28 ½ minutes, USM lost a pair of fumbles and threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown, as the Golden Eagles gained less than 200 yards after halftime.
“We got into some minus yardage situations in the second half, and we had some turnovers, so we certainly have some things we want to correct there,” Hopson said. “Our football team understands that we are on a journey to be better every week. That is what we have to do to be successful.”
Hopson said he was not sure whether sophomore receiver Jaylond Adams or senior running back Tez Parks would be ready to make the trip to the University of North Carolina-Charlotte (3-4, 2-2) for a 2 p.m. Saturday kickoff with the 49ers.
“We will see,” Hopson said. “They should be running, so we will see where they are,” Hopson said.
Adams injured his right foot at Auburn University on Sept. 29 and has not played since. Parks wound up in a walking boot and on the sidelines last week for the UTSA game.
Hopson said he expected to have senior quarterback Kwadra Griggs back for the Charlotte game. Griggs had returned home last week after the death of his mother.
The players of the week for the UTSA game included:
Offense: Freshman running back Trivenskey Mosley, who set personal best of 142 yards rushing on 26 carries in his first start as a Golden Eagle. Mosley became the first USM player to reach 100 yards this season. He also caught three passes for 38 yards.
Defense: Junior defensive lineman Demarrio Smith, who finished with three tackles against the Roadrunners.
Special teams: Junior receiver/return man DeMichael Harris, whose 79-yard kickoff return set up USM’s first touchdown of the game, a 2-yard run by Steven Anderson in the second quarter that answered UTSA’s first score and gave the Golden Eagles a 13-3 lead.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.