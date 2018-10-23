Tuesday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s much warmer this morning as we start out in the low 60s. Thats 20° warmer than this time yesterday! This afternoon is going to be cloudy with highs topping out into the low 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temps in the mid 60s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the mid 50s.