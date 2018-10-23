Stop the violence rally held in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Concerned citizens of Hattiesburg held another stop the violence rally Monday night.
The group gathered at Vernon Dahmer Park and marched through the city, calling for an end to crime in the Hub City.
“It’s time for a change and this is part of the change," Pansy Cephus said. "If we coming together as a community things can change.”
Hattiesburg hopes their message was seen.
“You can’t just take it on your hands and do it," Cephus said. "You have to be prayerful and give it to God. The violence, it’s going to stop. I’m not going to say I want it to stop, it’s going to stop because that’s my prayer.”
This rally comes after multiple crimes on Dabbs Street as well as other areas in the Hub City. Organizers Molley Hubbard and Tina White said violent crimes are unfolding day after day and it’s taking a toll on residents.
“Right now, the number one topic that’s going on is the violence,” Hubbard said.
“I am hoping it will cease the violence and the crimes in our community and that everyone will feel safe to be able to get out," White said.
Hattiesburg Police escorted the march from Vernon Dahmer Park throughout the city.
“Let’s get together, we are standing divided. We need to come together,” Hubbard said.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.