State Forester resigns after DUI arrest

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Charlie Morgan has resigned as State Forester, effective immediately, following a DUI arrest last week.
The Mississippi Forestry Commission Board has asked Assistant State Forester, Russell Bozeman, to serve as interim State Forester.
According to a statement from the Forestry Commission, there will be no disruption to the services they offer the public.
“The Mississippi Forestry Commission looks forward to the continued privilege of caring for Mississippi’s trees, forests, and natural resources.”
