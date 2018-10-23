State Forester resigns after DUI arrest

Charlie W. Morgan of the Mississippi Forestry Commission has been released from prison following a DUI arrest. Source: Leake Co. SO
By Waverly McCarthy | October 23, 2018 at 2:37 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 2:45 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Charlie Morgan has resigned as State Forester, effective immediately, following a DUI arrest last week.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission Board has asked Assistant State Forester, Russell Bozeman, to serve as interim State Forester.

According to a statement from the Forestry Commission, there will be no disruption to the services they offer the public.

“The Mississippi Forestry Commission looks forward to the continued privilege of caring for Mississippi’s trees, forests, and natural resources.”

