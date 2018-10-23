Love triumphs over the storm as FL police detective, firefighter wed amid Hurricane Michael destruction

MEXICO BEACH, FL (RNN) – Hurricane Michael was powerful, but it was no match for the love between a couple of Florida Gulf Coast first responders.
Panama City Police Detective Cori Clark and Mexico Beach firefighter Bryon Hughes tied the knot on Sunday, just 11 days after the powerful Category 4 storm devastated sections of the Florida panhandle, including Mexico Beach – where they planned to marry.
“It was a beautiful sight among all the destruction,” the police department’s Facebook post on the wedding said.
Their nuptials almost didn’t happen though, according to Sarah Lynsey Patterson, the professional photographer who shot their wedding pictures.
The couple wasn’t sure it was appropriate amid the disaster and heartache.
“Their love is stronger than a hurricane, so they decided to keep their wedding date and location,” Patterson said. “We were surrounded by their fellow officers and fire fighters as they said ‘I do’ among the debris and on the backdrop of a stunning sky.”
The 33 photographs of the wedding taken by Photography & Art by Sara Lynsey show the hope of a new marriage in the middle of the stark devastation.
And they’ve become an internet sensation.
Folks on Facebook have shared them more than 18,000 times and they’ve been liked or loved more than 35,000 times.
Patterson said the appeal isn’t hard to understand.
“This is just the kind of story our little town needs,” she said. “A story of heroes and love that has overcome all and triumphed.”
