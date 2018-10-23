Drake breaks Beatles' record for most Top 10 songs in a year

(CNN) - Drake has broken a musical record The Beatles set more than half a century ago.
The Canadian rapper officially broke the record for the most Top 10s on Billboard's Hot 100 chart by any act in a single year.
His featured turn on Bad Bunny's "Mia" pushed him past the Fab Four.
The song marks Drake's 12th top 10 of this year.
The Beatles banked 11 in their breakout year, 1964.
Drake has 32 Top 10 songs overall, a record for solo male artists.
He stands at the third-most overall, after Madonna and The Beatles.
