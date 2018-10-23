David Baria hosts town hall in Jackson County

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - A town hall hosted by Democrat David Baria in Gautier Monday night was filled with people, all eager to ask the U.S. Senate candidate questions.
Constituents filled the room at MGCCC’s Jackson County campus to hear Baria talk. This was the ninth town hall event hosted by the senatorial candidate. Baria is running against incumbent Republican Roger Wicker to represent Mississippi in the Senate.
The Bay St. Louis resident, who grew up in Moss Point, says he just wants to give voters a chance to ask questions so they will be informed on election day.
“We’re doing town halls because I think it’s important and part of the job description for an elected official is to be out in front of the constituents that they’re asking to hire them for a job, to listen to what they have to say, and to see what they would like enacted into policy," said Baria.
Baria is scheduled to hold at least one more public town hall meeting in Oxford, MS, before the general election on Nov. 6. A campaign funderaiser will also be held Tuesday, Oct. 23 in Ocean Springs.
You can watch the entire town hall meeting in Gautier in the video below, posted by Baria’s campaign page:
