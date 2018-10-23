Couple accused of keeping child locked in basement for months

NEW BOSTON, NH (WMUR/CNN) - A man and woman from New Hampshire will appear in court in November following their arrests on felony charges of criminal restraint and kidnapping.
New Boston Police say a school-age girl was confined to a room smaller than 8-by-8 feet in the basement of Denise and Thomas Atkocaitis’ home for two months.
Authorities say the room was alarmed, and the girl was only allowed to leave for meals and to use the bathroom. They also say the room had no light, with a blanket and wired mesh covering a window.
The girl confined in the room brought the situation to police, but authorities are not elaborating on how she told them.
Thomas Atkocaitis, 57, was arrested Friday, while 55-year-old Denise Atkocaitis was arrested Thursday, both on felony charges of criminal restraint and kidnapping and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
Police say the arrests stemmed from a month-long investigation that began in early September.
Both Denise and Thomas Atkocaitis were released on personal recognizance bail and are scheduled to appear in court Nov. 1.
