Cosby judge rejects new trial bid; Camille Cosby sees bias

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2018, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Cosby’s trial judge is rejecting the actor's bid for a new trial or sentencing hearing and directing him to file any appeals with the state Superior Court. Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year state prison term after a jury this year convicted him of drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) (Matt Slocum)