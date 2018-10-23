Collins gearing up for liqour vote

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - Nearly two dozen people have voted absentee so far in a special election in Collins, which will decide whether hard liquor can be sold in the city limits.
Collins City Clerk Suzette Davis said as of Tuesday, Oct. 23, 20 people had come by city hall to vote absentee.
The election is set for Oct. 30 at the Collins Civic Center, but Collins residents can vote absentee at city hall, until Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at city hall this Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.
Collins is located in a dry county, but beer sales have been legal there for decades.
