Celebrity chef headed to help Hurricane Michael victims

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Celebrity chef Katie Dixon announced she wants the Pine Belt to join her in helping Hurricane Michael victims in Panama City. Dixon said she is headed to Panama City on November 3 to take supplies to residents who are in desperate of resources right now.
Dixon said folks can stop by her restaurant, Birdhouse Cafe` in Lamar County, and bring anything from tarps, adult and baby diapers, food, jackets and flashlights. She said if you can think of it, these folks need it.
“But I’m also going to serve [during] my time there and I’m gonna prepare meals, and I’m gonna cook for the victims affected {and} for the volunteers there," Dixon said. "I’m just gonna bring everything I have. You know, I learned so much when Mercy Chefs came here to Hattiesburg and helped so many of our residents when I was able to work with them for a couple of weeks. So, those things that I was able to learn working with Mercy Chefs here in Hattiesburg, I am going to bring and be able to cook for as many as we can serve.”
Birdhouse Cafe' is located on 6763 U.S. Highway 98 in Hattiesburg. Dixon said you can drop off items there from now until November second. Here are the list of items Dixon needs.
