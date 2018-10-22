PSC commissioner to hold public hearing on Arnold Line Water Association case

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Southern District Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Sam Britton will hold a public hearing regarding the Arnold Line Water Association on Thursday.
The hearing will be part of the PSC’s investigation into customer complaints regarding the water association and will take place at the Forrest County Chancery Building at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25.
Britton encourages association members to attend to discuss the quality of service of the water association.
The PSC initially opened an investigation in October 2016, largely because the Arnold Line Water Association’s policy requiring bills or account numbers in order to make payment, a practice that is prohibited by state law, according to the PSC. The association eventually agreed to no longer enforce the policy.
The case was reopened in June 2018 after ongoing complaints from customers regarding service issues.
The Forrest County Chancery Building is located at 641 Main Street in Hattiesburg. The meeting will take place in the Board Room.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.