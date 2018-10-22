Protests against reported Trump transgender policy as he says he’s ‘protecting everybody’

(CNN) – LGBTQ and civil rights activists are speaking out against a reported Trump administration move that would roll back protections for transgender people.
A coalition of organizations marched to the front of the White House on Monday to rally against what they call an "impending attack" against transgender people.
The #WontBeErased protest in front of the White House was put on by the National Center for Transgender Equality and partner organizations.
They’re responding to a New York Times report that the Department of Health and Human Services is working on a draft proposal that would define sex as solely male or female at birth, with no room for change.
If adopted, it would erase federal recognition for the many Americans who identify as transgender or non-binary.
Several of those protections were established under the Obama administration.
An HHS spokesperson declined to comment on the "alleged leaked documents" in the Times report.
President Trump, before flying to Texas, said “they have a lot of different things with respect to transgender right now, you know that as well as I do, and we’re looking at it very seriously.”
Asked about his “promise to protect transgender Americans,” Trump said that he is “protecting everybody.”
The White House protesters came from an earlier news conference at the Human Rights campaign in Washington, one of the nation's most prominent LGBTQ rights groups.
And on Sunday night, a "hell no to the memo" rally against the reported draft proposal was held in New York City's Washington Square Park.
